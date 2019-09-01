Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: The best-dressed Bollywood celebrities this week!

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:44 IST

The world of fashion and Bollywood go hand-in-hand, both inspiring the other. And people love to take inspiration from the fashion choices of celebrities, be it in movies or in real life. Celebrities inspire millions with their style, be it simple and minimalistic like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, high on fashion like Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor, or extremely unique and individualistic, like Kareena Kapoor or Kangana Ranaut. Whatever your style, Bollywood celebrities have style inspiration to offer to all.

Here is our take on the best dressed celebrities this week, let’s hope they inspire your wardrobe too!

the masses Sometimes a period film may bring back an old trend, and sometimes

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked resplendent in a marigold yellow Punit Balana lehenga choli set that she wore at the launch of the fashion designer’s first flagship store in Mumbai. The SOTY2 actor had her hair in loose curls and was sporting a jewelled choker from Jewel Saga. The young actor sported a minimal, dewy makeup look, which was perfect as didn’t overpower her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor has always been a trendsetter, be it K3G’s Poo’s sexy skirts or tube tops, or Jab We Met’s Geet’s girl-next-door look, the green-eyed beauty can pull anything off. The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted in a gorgeous Ziad Germanos green and black gown, during the shoot of a dance reality show. The combo may seem bizarre, especially since the gown is made with black leather, and the green accents are a satiny-silk, but if anyone could pull it off, it would have to be Bebo. The actor had her hair in beachy waves, and sported a subtle smokey eye and nude look combo to complete her look.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam has always been a style icon first, and an actor afterwards, so it is but natural for her to be one of the best-dressed celebrities around. The actor who is flitting about town for the promotions of her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, with Dulquer Salman as the male lead , made an appearance in a red Georges Hobeika couture gown for the trailer launch of the movie, and looked absolutely stunning. The actor sported light and dewy makeup, and had her hair down in loose waves. She completed her look with thick gold hoops by Misho Designs.

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s style evolution has been much talked about, so let’s just bask in the glory of her simplicity and minimalism with this look that the Udta Punjab actor sported while heading for interviews. Alia wore the Sage Green co-ord set by Bodice Bodice, which has white detailing on the sides of the sleeves and the pants. She completed her look with transparent heels by Public Desire, huge, but skinny silver hoops, a top knot and minimal makeup.

Kangana Ranaut

This is quite an eyebrow-raising look, you’ll either love it or hate it, but like always, Kangana proves that she can pull off anything, and manage to look effortlessly stunning at the same time. The actor wore a frilly, vintage, Victorian-era inspired pink dress with red polka dots by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. A chunky red belt and red pumps completed the look. Kangana had her hair up in 60’s flapper-style do, and sported no makeup. The swag with which Kangana carrie the outfit, it could have been a burlap sack, and she’d probably still manage to pull it off.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 17:43 IST