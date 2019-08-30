Alia Bhatt’s stylish denim maxi look is actually quite affordable. Here’s how you can create the look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:02 IST

Alia Bhatt’s style can be described as minimal, casual and understated. The Highway actor’s dressing and styling sense has evolved a lot since her debut in Student of The Year. The Raazi actor not only has a portfolio of some of the best movies written recently in Bollywood, but is also a millennial style icon.

While the Gully Boy actor loves to play dress up in designer garb, from Sabyasachi to Manish Malhotra, when she is attending award shows, events, celebrity weddings or promoting her movies, she also seems to like affordable fashion. The times when the Udta Punjab actor is seen flitting out and about town, be it outings with friends or meeting with directors, Alia likes to dress simple. And given how humid Mumbai is, the 26-year-old is often seen looking as fresh as a daisy in her breezy summer dresses.

A recent look of Alia’s that caught our eye was when the actor donned a light and breezy denim dress while she was headed for a meeting at Vishesh Films. What we loved about the dress were the cute wooden buttons and flowy bell sleeves. The actor kept her look plain and simple, and completed it with a pair of white sneakers. As usual, Alia sported no accessories. The actor also sported no makeup and had her hair open.

And given how distant winter seems to be, the easily affordable denim dress is the perfect pick for your wardrobe to deal with the soaring temperature.

Here are some of the most affordable options for you to recreate Alia’s look:

B07RFYT6GP

B07RCJJKYC

B0793NTRFL

If

And if white sneakers aren’t your cup of tea, or you wish to dress up your look, you can wear a pair of straw-heeled wedges with your outfit to dress it up.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 17:00 IST