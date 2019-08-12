Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday: Who wore the polka dot trend better

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:44 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday were recently spotted wearing the classic polka dot trend. While Alia’s fern green dress was fuss-free and classic, Ananya’s off-shoulder off-white dress was edgy yet elegant. The Kalank actor is currently busy shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming release, Sadak 2, while The Student of the Year 2 actor is busy shooting with Kartik Aaryan for their next release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Both the actors are millennial style icons and though Alia has a style signature that is understated, casual and comfortable, Ananya is experimenting with a range of looks and what works for her.







The Gully Boy actor opted for a minimal look and in terms of accessories, Bhatt chose white sleek sunglasses and avoided make-up. Panday on the other hand went chose bold make-up that complimented her look. The polka dot trend has been on the style radar for decades now and we are still not bored of the classic and fun trend. This vintage trend can be worn in so many ways be it apparel, accessory and jewellery. If you want to explore the timeless fashion trends, polka dot is a must on your list.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



First Published: Aug 12, 2019 15:43 IST