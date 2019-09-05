Sara Ali Khan or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the pale blue Zara top better?

fashion-and-trends

Fashion and Bollywood go hand in hand, and it is usually the same pool of designers and brands that dress our celebrities. So it is no wonder, that every once in a while a little overlapping is bound to happen. And that is exactly the case for our beloved millennial fashionista Sara Ali Khan, and the much more experienced Katrina Kaif.

This time the piece of clothing that was worn by both the ladies was a pale blue, ruffled sleeve top from Zara. Given how simple the top is, and how well-dressed both the leading ladies are, it may be difficult to decide who wore it better, but you can pick your favourite.

The top was seen more recently on Sara Ali Khan who wore it for a dinner outing with her friends. Sara wore the summery top with skinny white denims, pale blue sandals, a funky multi-coloured sling, and she completed her look with big silver hoops. Like always, Sara had minimal makeup on her face, with just kajal lining her eyes. The young Pataudi had her hair loose, and wore a huge smile as she smiled for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Katrina wore the top back in July, when she uploaded a picture on her Instagram for her birthday. The picture was captioned, ‘Thank u everyone so much for all the love and wishes .... And for making my day so special. In it, Katrina is standing next to a table with a bouquet of flowers along with a board with a birthday wish for Katrina. The Bharat actor wore the top with a pair of frayed denim shorts, sporting just a smile and her beautiful black mane flowing down her back. Katrina had absolutely no makeup on her face, and was just sporting her natural glow.

What can we say? We have no complains, both the actors look stunning in the top, and are giving us major everyday wardrobe goals.

