Is Sonam Kapoor wearing fiery shades of red and orange for the Zoya Factor promotions on purpose

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:59 IST

When one thinks of Bollywood and fashion, the one person that instantly comes to mind is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Soon after Sonam’s debut, Anil Kapoor’s firstborn proved that she was seriously bitten by the fashion bug, and she along with director and stylist sister Rhea Kapoor jolted every leading lady of Bollywood into action. Some commented that the Aisha actor was a model trying to be an actor, that she wasn’t more than just her clothes, but given how quick everyone was to imitate her and hire stylists, it was clear, Sonam had made her mark.

So while all of us at some point or the other (read I Hate Luv Storys) questioned Sonam’s acting skills, if there’s one thing no one can question, it’s her sartorial sense! Currently Sonam, who has been busy promoting her upcoming movie, the Zoya Factor in which she is paired opposite Dulquer Salman, who plays a cricketer, as the male lead has been flooring us with all her looks for the promotional events.

In the movie’s poster, Sonam can be seen hugging Dulquer Salman in a cuff-sleeved fire orange maxi dress, and as if taking cue from the poster, the actor has since then worn outfits that are either a shade of fire orange or have fire orange accents for all the promotional events of The Zoya Factor.

All of Sonam’s looks have been styled by sister, Rhea Kapoor, and we know this isn’t a stroke of serendipity. This is clearly a very clever and intentional move on Rhea’s part, maybe with the idea of making red and orange the theme for all of Sonam’s looks for the promotions of The Zoya Factor. Here are all the looks Sonam has sported so far, and we can’t wait for what’s in store:

For the trailer launch, Sonam wore a stunning fiery reddish, orange Georges Hobeika couture gown. The actor sported light and dewy makeup, and had her hair down in loose waves. Thick gold hoops by Misho Designs added some subtle glamour to her look.

For the first day of promotions Sonam was seen in a Dice Kayek co-ord formal jacket skirt co-ord set. The actor paired this with a fire orange turtleneck and reddish-orange patent boots, and completed the look with a blue S’UVIMOL bag. Wearing minimal makeup and jewellery, the actor did her hair up in a classic 60’s style bouffant bun. Sonam posted her look on her Instagram and captioned it, ‘My Lucky Red Boots!’

On day two of promotions Sonam wore a red Ulyana Sergeenko Couture skirt and bloue co-ord set, her blouse was cinched by a red belt, and she wore a tiny mud brown fanny pack by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture around her waist and a pair of mud brown Prada pumps to complete her outfit.

Sonam’s tradition look has definitely stolen the show, the actor headed to seek blessings at Mumbai’s Shree Mukteshwar Devalaya temple ahead of her movie’s release. Sonam looked simple yet glamorous in the gorgeous dull gold brocade Good Earth suit, which once again has bright red flowers on the net dupatta. She paired a matching potli bag by Good Earth with her outfit, sported jewellery by Amrapali Jewels and wore juttis by Bhumika Grover. Sonam wore minimal makeup, with her bright red lipstick being the only pop of colour and had her hair styled in a sleek,low bun.

Now while we love Easter eggs, the only question that begs to be answered is: Are these hues of red and orange the lucky charm for Sonam and The Zoya Factor?

.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 13:25 IST