Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani show how to wear red festive season

The festive season began in India in full swing with Janmashtami, and now Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam are the ongoing festivals. Festivals and weddings are the time when people love to look their best and indulge in sometimes out-of-budget traditional outfits, from lehengas and sarees, to suits and anarkalis. The festive season is the only time that one can dress as over-the-top as they like and no one will bat an eye.

There are some colours that are always associated with festivals, red being one, and our Bollywood celebrities have recently been loving on the bloody colour for a while now. If you’re hoping to add the sizzling colour to your wardrobe, take cue from the gorgeous outfits these Bollywood actors have donned, and get inspired!

Sara Ali Khan

Millennial fashion icon Sara Ali Khan has time and again proved that she can pull off anything, be it a cotton suit, a pair of shorts or a bridal lehenga. Sara donned this gorgeous red lehenga by Anushree Reddy for an ad campaign, and she looked like the royal that she is. The sleeveless blouse and lehenga set was matched with a traditional golden necklace, matching earrings and teeka. A bright red lip and subtle lips finished the Simmba actor’s look, who had her straight hair open.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam has been making headlines since the promotions of her next the Zoya Factor kicked off. The Aisha actor has always been known for her unique and high-octane fashion choices, and for her upcoming movie the actor has only been wearing red! The bloody hue really suits Sonam well.

For one of the promotional events of the Zoya Factor, Sonam sported a gorgeous full-length red anarkali suit by Masaba Gupta. The red dress with gold foil work looked absolutely stunning on the long-legged lady, who sported subtle makeup, with a nude pink colouring her lips, temple jewellery inspired earrings by Amrapali Jewels and a simple deep red bindi on her forehead.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani has made plenty of headlines thanks to her movie, but the actor also has a very cute, girl-next-door style, and when she donned this hot red number, she droved the crowd wild. Kiara walked as the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal for India Couture Week 2019, for which she donned a bright red, heavily embroidered lehenga. The lehenga and blouse connected to each other with a leafy pattern embellished cloth. Kiara had her hair slicked back, wore a massive jade green beaded necklace with a diamond pendant and minimal makeup .

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a gorgeous deep red heavily sequinned and embroidered dress by Zara Umrigar for the sem-finale of a dance reality show she hosts. The embroidery on the lehenga matched with that on the sleevless, crop top style blouse. Shilpa wore her net duppatta with embroidered edges low around her arms. The actor completed her look with a ruby necklae and bracelet, and red lips to match her outfit!

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 14:30 IST