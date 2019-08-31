Happy Onam 2019: Onam messages, WhatsApp and Facebook, quotes, wishes, and greetings to share

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:36 IST

Onam is a major, annual harvest festival that is celebrated mainly by Keralites in and out of India. It marks the start of ther Malayali calendar and falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in Chingam, a month in the Malayalam calendar. This generally falls in August–September and this year Onam will be celebrated on September 1.

Legend has it that the festival is celebrated to honour King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam.Kerala. As part of the festivities people also participate in Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower arrangement), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), among other fun activities.

Here are some of the best Onam messages, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses, quotes, wishes, and greetings to share on Onam with your loved ones:

* May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

* Onam is the time for pookalam on floor; Children on swings; tiger clad men with hunters behind them; People enjoying sadhyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.

* May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartfelt wishes on Onam. Happy Onam! From our family to yours

* On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have abundance of joy in your live, good health and immense prosperity. Wishing a very happy Onam to you and your entire family.

* Accept our warmest greetings on Onam festival. May you have an enjoyable and fun-filled Onam celebration there, as we join the fun in spirit. We may not be there but we will celebrate the occasion with you by soul. Happy Onam!

* Wishing that King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire Happy Onam!

* It’s Onam! So, let’s celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival of Onam!

* I’m wishing you a life as colourful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as the bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!

* Once more Onam is coming to remind us Maveli’s golden rule. Let me take the pleasure to wish you and your family a very happy Onam festival!

* Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam everyone!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 09:35 IST