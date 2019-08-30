Festival to showcase classical-inspired contemporary Indian dance

art-and-culture

A classical-inspired contemporary Indian dance programme will take centre stage at the University of Johannesburg’s Youth Arts Festival here.

Titled “Pancha Bhuta”, the four-day event from August 29-31 will mark the 30th anniversary of the internationally renowned South African Indian dance company Tribhangi Dance Theatre (TBT). To be held in special collaboration with Washington-based Dakshina Dance Company, the performances will draw on the similarities of classical Indian dance while combining a contemporary energy to include genres that perceptions of life. “As Tribhangi Dance Theatre celebrates 30 years this year, part of our legacy is to continue to inspire, educate and engage with artists and audiences towards building a South Africa that we can all be proud of.

“Social cohesion and intercultural dialogue will always remain at the forefront of our work,” choreographer and TBT founder Jayesperi Moopen, said.

Tribhangi Dance Theatre has over the years specialised in a unique combination of Indian, contemporary, African and Afro fusion dance forms that have found audiences in several countries including Mauritius, Lesotho, Botswana, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Organisers said one of their major goals was to use the arts as a tool for cultural diplomacy. “The company is honoured to be working with internationally acclaimed choreographer Jayesperi Moopen. She is one of the leading voices anchored in traditions but also finding hybrid vocabularies,” Daniel Phoenix Singh, founder of Dakshina Dance Company, said.

“We are also busy planning Tribhangi visit to Washington DC in 2020 and look forward to dancing in many more projects together,” he added.



