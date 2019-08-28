23rd Parampara series to host greats of Indian classical art

art-and-culture

Classical singer Shubha Mudgal, Kuchipudi dancer duo Raja and Radha Reddy along with other maestros from different genres of classical arts will perform at the upcoming 23rd edition of Parampara series starting August 30.

The three-day cultural event, organised by Delhi-based dance academy Natya Taringini, will be held at the Kamani Auditorium here.

Talking about the upcoming event, Kaushalya Reddy, founding member of Natya Taringini, said that the festival gives an opportunity to create next generation of “Rasikas” (connoisseurs).

“It’s always been a matter of pleasure and pride to organize such a mega event wherein we get maestros of different genres from our rich classical arts of India.

“Seeing the performance of such great artistes will give encouragement to our younger generation and art enthusiasts to come and admire and connect them to their roots and their culture that is their identity. This way we are also creating the next Gen Rasikas,” she said.

The festival, set to witness one dance and one music performance each day, will set the ball rolling by the Padma Bhushan-awardee couple Kuchipudi performance. It will be followed by show of famed vocalist Shubha Mudgal -- accompanied by Aneesh Pradhan on tabla and Sudhir Nayak on harmonium.

Making it to the stage on the second day will be acclaimed Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra, followed by Carnatic vocalists Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan, popularly known as ‘Trichur Brothers’.

The musical extravaganza will come to a close on September 1 with a performance by a troupe led by renowned Kathak exponent Kumidini Lakhia.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 14:39 IST