HT Imagine Fest 2019: Talk and walk amid art

For all those who thought that the upcoming HT Imagine Fest 2019 is going to be only about viewing art, then correct yourselves. There will certainly be an exhibition of varied, but you can also discuss art with the gallerists, participate in Art Walks to learn more about the works on display, and alongside witness HT Imagine Talks.

These talks scheduled over two days will give Delhiites a chance to hear success stories of popular personalities from the world of entertainment — singer Sonu Nigam, television czarina Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. “I will talk about my journey from being a video library boy to a filmmaker whose work is both critically acclaimed and commercially successful today,” says Madhur. He adds that he chose to be part of this fest because he thinks that people want to know about the “research-based cinema” that he creates. “From Chandni Bar (2001) to Indu Sarkar(2017) the journey has been great, and I want to explore this with the audience at the fest,” adds Madhur.

Sonu Nigam shall be at the Imagine Fest on February 23.

While entry to the fest is free, for Art Walks visitors need to register via mail to: imaginewalks@palatefest.com.

Not everything you see you can buy, but learn to appreciate art

“The whole idea of the walk is to let people see art with a different lens. I enjoy art, and being an art collector, my role will be to share my views and take on why I like or don’t like something. Art is often seen as a preserve of the elite, and HT Imagine Fest is broadening the appreciation of art to a very wide audience... Not everything that you see is what you can buy, but you can certainly appreciate it and learn to understand the process (behind it). The more you see, the more you refine your ideas and views and (get to understand) what works for you.”

February 24

5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

TRIBAL ART IS ART, TOO

“People in general don’t even consider works by tribals as artworks, and there is a gallery at HT Imagine Fest that’s called Tribal Art Forms. My idea is to show people — who will be part of the walk — what such galleries are showcasing. I want these people to meet the gallerists, and become familiar with art that is affordable.”

February 23

2.30 pm-3 pm

Rising need for public art

“I will be talking more about using art in public spaces, and how important it is for spaces within the city to get larger public art. Like abroad, they get the best artists and sculptors to make public art... Earlier one had to go to galleries and museums to experience art but nowadays there are so many art pieces, which are much more accessible to a larger population.”

When: February 23 and 24

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

