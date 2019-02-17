HT Imagine Fest: Arts from across India to get a platform

Indian landscape is rich and replete with art, but not all of it gets a platform to be exhibited. With the upcoming edition of Hindustan Times Imagine Fest 2019, arts from across India will get a chance to become visible to people, who can also buy these artworks since the concept of this festival is to have all artworks priced below ₹2,00,000.

About 25 exhibitors including galleries and individual artists or performing arts will be part of this festival. Talking about the need for a festival where people can interact with artists, Uday Jain, director of one of city’s oldest art gallery, Dhoomimal says, “Earlier there used to be a kala mela - at Bahawalpur House near India Gate - every second year throughout the 80s and 90s. This is where affordable art was accessible and people could come and have fun as artists were available to interact with artists. We had been waiting for a long time to have something like that.”

Artist Arpan Bhowmik’s artwork that will be exhibited at Easel Stories art gallery booth.

At the booth of Dhoomimal, one can find masterpieces of MF Hussain and FN Souza, and there will also be a section where works of some younger artist will be showcased. In fact, contemporary art by younger artists will also find space at other booths such as that of the art gallery, Latitude 28. “We are a gallery that is synonymous with exhibiting young, cutting edge artists. It’s works of these artists who we will bring and there will be everything from watercolour works to sculptures; mostly contemporary and a little bit tribal. What people usually try to sell as affordable art are prints of master artists. But, why do that when can get original in the same price. We want to bring forth the huge talent that’s there in our country,” says Bhavna Kakar from Latitude 28.

Indian folk and tribal art will get a good display at booths of other galleries, too. Meena Varma, founder, Arts of the Earth, says, “We will showcase Indian folk and tribal art from almost all states. There will be Warli from Maharashtra, Gond of Madhya Pradesh, Theyyam from Kerala, Patachitra of Odisha, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh and many others. People know about Kathakali but not Theyyam, which is a temple ritual that involves dance.”

CATCH IT LIVE What: Hindustan Times Imagine Fest 2019

When: February 23 and 24

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Interact with the author on Twitter/@HennaRakheja

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 12:35 IST