HT Imagine Fest 2018: Where different art forms converge at one platform

If good food is what keeps gourmands satiated, then it’s food for thought that sates and stimulates intellectual minds. Now, imagine what were to happen if scrumptious food and art talk came together on one platform! The first full-fledged edition of the Rajnigandha Hindustan Times Imagine Fest will have inspirational talks by celebrities, affordable art exhibits for city aficionados, art workshops, and an enticing array of food stalls.

The line-up of the speakers at the event includes names such as filmmakers Ramesh Sippy and Imtiaz Ali, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, author-historian William Dalrymple, and two-time TEDx speaker, Rajen Makhijiani. Aditi Kapoor, co-founder and director, Palate Fest Pvt Ltd, says, “When we thought of coming up with an art festival, we decided to focus on all art forms. So, there will be art galleries exhibiting original works and also other art forms like music and theatre.”

An installation with the name of the fest at the entry of the Nehru Park.

The festival will also have affordable art pieces on display. Some of the galleries participating at the fest are Gallery Espace, Crayon Art Gallery, Wonderwall, Easel Stories, Gallerie Nvya, and Ojas Art. Ruchi Sibal, co-founder and director, Palate Fest Pvt Ltd, says, “Everyone is inspired by an original piece of art, but because it’s usually high-priced, art fairs become as good as museums. Our country has so much talent, but no platform for attainable art. At the Imagine Fest, everything is between rupees five thousand and 1.5 lakh. All of this is original art that the visitors can not just see but also buy. We also realised that it’s important to open up the art market to a wider audience. So, anyone can walk in, register at the entry, and be part of the art workshops or listen to the talks for free!”

An artwork on display at the festival.

The fact that the fest caters to a younger target audience has gallerists rejoicing and raring to participate. “We have huge potential in the generation that’s in its late 30s and 40s. But sometimes, they get intimidated when they come inside the four walls of the gallery. So, how do we push the younger artists and show works such as tribal folk art? To reach out to a larger audience, we decided to participate in Imagine Fest,” says Renu Modi from Gallery Espace.

The fest will also feature a mélange of music and theatre, including performances by popular groups and artists such as Indian Ocean, Kutle Khan, Swarveda, and a couple of acts by the Gurgaon Theatre Group. And alongside enjoying their performances, you can bite into scrumptious food available at 16 stalls, including Flurys from Kolkata, The Leela Palace, Wok to Walk and House of Tigers.

CATCH IT LIVE What: Rajnigandha Hindustan Times Imagine Fest

Where: PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

When: March 10 and 11

Timings: 12pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more