HT Imagine Fest 2019 schedule: If you like art, music and Bollywood, make sure you attend

The annual Hindustan Times Imagine Fest is back with a heady cocktail of art, Bollywood celebrities, live music performances and theatre. The Imagine Fest shall take place on February 23 and February 24, during which where arts from all over India shall be displayed for the audience, with all the artworks priced below ₹2,00,000.

There will be around 25 exhibitors, including galleries, artists and performing arts who shall be part of this 2-day festival. The fest shall take place at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri on both days from noon to 10 pm. The nearest metro station is Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line.

Some of the renowned personalities coming for the fest are Sonu Nigam, Ekta Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar and Piyush Mishra and his band Ballimaran. There shall also be a session where FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi shall be in conversation with Rahul Mishra, Rina Dhaka, Suneet Verma.

Last year the those attending the Imagine Fest included filmmakers Ramesh Sippy and Imtiaz Ali, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and author-historian William Dalrymple.

SCHEDULE

Saturday 23rd February

4:30 - 5:15: HT ImagineTalk - Sonu Nigam

5:15 - 6:00: HT ImagineTalk - Sunil Sethi in conversation with Rahul Mishra, Rina Dhaka, Suneet Verma

6:00 - 6:45: HT ImagineTalk - Ekta Kapoor

7:15 - 8:30: Nizami Bandhu

8:30 - 9:30: Lakhvinder Wadali & Band

Sunday 24th February

2:00 - 3:00: Live performance - SAHIL (local band)

5:00 - 6:00: HT ImagineTalk - Madhur Bhandarkar

6:00 -7:00: Gurgaon Theater Group

7:00 - 8:00: Live performance - Pinjra (local band)

8:00 - 9:30: Piyush Mishra & Band

