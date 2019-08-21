Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Quotes, Images, Wishes, Messages, Facebook and Whatsapp status

more-lifestyle

Janmashtami is a festival which is celebrated with a lot of fervor and excitement every year, and marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Krishna is said to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was born to Devaki and Vasudeva to rid the people of Mathura from the wrath of King Kansa, who was Devaki’s brother. Later on, he also played a significant role in helping the Pandavas winning the battle of Kurukshetra.

One form of celebrating the deity’s birth is dahi handi which is mostly celebrated in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Boys get together to form human pyramids to break an earthen pot which is fixed at a height of about 30 ft from the ground.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, we have cards and messages which you can share with friends and family on Whatsapp, Facebook and other platforms.

May you be showered with love, peace and prosperity this Janmashtami. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna always give you happiness, love, prosperity and peace. Happy Janmashtami to you!

May Lord Krishna rid you of all your worries on this day. Happy Janmashtami!

May you celebrate this Janmashtami with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami!

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami!

Radhe Krishna, Hare Krishna!

Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare!

Happy Janmashtami to you all.

May Krishna’s tunes fill your life with eternal joy. Happy Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna make your life full of joy and prosperity.

May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

