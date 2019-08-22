Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Try these delectable recipes this Janmashtami and treat your sweet tooth

more-lifestyle

Krishna Janmashtami, celebrated all over the country with lots of devotion and zeal, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on the eight-day of the Shravana month or Ashtami as per Hindu lunar calendar.

People celebrate the day by performing different rituals like devotees fast for whole day long, chant mantras, decorate the temple with swings (hindolas), contest Dahi Handi, where boys team up and form a human pyramid to break an earthen pot filled with curd. This custom is performed at several places in the country namely Mathura, Gujarat, Maharashtra etc.

Festivals don’t just come packed with fun and frolic, food also pays an important role in making festivities all the more special with friends and family members. So as Janamashtmi is just ‘round the corner, for all the foodies who are looking for some different options to cook and eat.Take a look at the list of recipes that will make you drool and tantalize your taste buds to pamper your sweet tooth.

Rava Coconut Barfi by Chef Ranveer Brar

Ingredients

3 tbsp Govardhan Ghee

¾ cup Rava

½ cup Coconut, grated

2 cups Milk

¾ cup Sugar

1 tsp Cardamom powder

Few Pistachios, blanched for garnish

Method:

* Heat ghee in a pan and add in rava and roast it on medium low flame.

* Once rava turns a shade darker and leaves its aroma, add in grated coconut and mix. Roast it further for 3-5 minutes and turn off the flame and leave aside.

* Heat milk in another pan and let it come to a boil. Lower the flame and let it simmer.

* Add in the rava and coconut mixture and stir continuously, ensuring no lumps are formed.

* After a couple of minutes milk will be completely absorbed by rava and coconut.

* Now add in sugar and cardamom powder and mix.

·* Cook it further for 5-10 minutes. Keep cooking it until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

* Turn off the flame. Grease a tray and line it up with baking paper.

* Drop in the rava mixture in the lined stray and spread it evenly using a spatula.

* Keep in the refrigerator for half an hour and let it the barfi set completely.

* Remove and cut into desired pieces.

* Garnish with pistachios and serve.

Chocolate Peda by Chef Ranveer Brar

Ingredients

100 gms Marie Biscuit or Glucose Biscuits

100 gms Cocoa Powder

250 ml Condensed Milk

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

50 gms Desiccated Coconut

2 tbsp Govardhan ghee

Govardhan ghee, for greasing

For Stuffing

6 Roasted Almonds

For Garnish

2 tbsp pistachios, chopped

Method:

* In a food processor add biscuits and crush finely.

* Take crushed biscuit in a mixing bowl and add all the other ingredients.

* Mix everything well to form a dough.

* Apply ghee to the hands and divide the mixture in to equal portions.

* Form smooth round balls and stuff each with almond, form smooth ball. Flatten them to resemble a peda.

* Garnish with nuts and serve.

Dry fruits Paag

Ingredients

4 tbsp Govardhan Ghee

2 cups Makhane/Lotus seed

½ cup Coconut, grated

1 cup Dry fruits: Almond, Cashews, Salt- free Pistacho

⅓ cup Edible gum

3 cup Sugar

1 tsp Cardamom powder

1 cup water

Method:

* Heat a pan and add Makhane/Lotus seed, roast it dry on medium low flame.

* Dry roast grated Coconut on medium flame for 2-3 minutes.

* Add 2-3 table spoon ghee in the pan and roast the Edible gum for 5-6 minutes, and after that keep it aside to cool.

* Roast the dry fruits in the pan for 5-6 minutes(Almond, Cashews, Salt- free Pistacho ) , Once dry fruits turns a shade darker keep it aside to cool.

* Grind the roated dry fruits, Edible gum and Makhane into finely chopped and coarse small pieces.

* Take a pan, add water and sugar cook it for 6-7 minutes, let sugar dissolve completely and solution turns thicker like a syrup.

* Add roasted dry fruits, Edible gum, cardamom powder and coconut mixture into sugar syrup, and stir continuously.

* After a couple of minutes once it consistency get thicker, put the mixutre into plate and let it dry for 20-30 minutes, so that it sets completely

* Remove and cut into desired pieces.

Almond and white chocolate Gujiya by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

For Dough

2 Cups All- purpose flour

¼ Cup Clarified butter (ghee)

½ cup Water

For Filling

1 cup White chocolate

¼ cup Desiccated coconut

A pinch Green cardamom powder

½ cup Almond

1 tbsp Jaggery

Method:

* Rub the flour and ghee together and bind them together with water to form a soft dough. Rest it for ½ hour.

* In a bowl, mix the chocolate flakes, coconut, almonds together and add jaggery.

* Make small balls of the dough and roll it out into ½ cm thick rotis.

* Place filling in the center, do not overstuff it as it will result in bursting of gujiya while frying.

* Apply water on the edges and seal the ends, the shape will resemble half-moon. Use cutter to make a design around the edges or pinch and twist the edges.

* Heat oil/ ghee in a deep pan; fry the gujiyas till golden brown.

Almond halwa tart by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

100 gm Unsalted butter

60 gm Castor sugar

120 gms Khoya

300 gms Almonds

90 gm Desi ghee

50 gm Mascarpone cheese

Method:

* Cream unsalted butter and sugar together in the machine bowl of planetary mixer with paddle attachment, until thick and creamy. Alternatively, you can use a wooden spoon and a bowl to cream butter and sugar.

* Add the flour and mix well. This pastry is for the tart base, refrigerate in the fridge for about 4-5 hours or overnight.

* Grind the almonds to a slightly coarse powder.

* Heat desi ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add the almond powder and cook on slow heat.

* Cook till slightly brown, add the sugar and cook further 5-10 mins.

* Add the khoya and cook for 10-15 minutes. The almonds and khoya should bind together.

* Roll out the pastry in to a 9 inch round and line a 8 inch tart shell with the rolled pastry.

* Bake at 180 degree Celsius for about 15-20 mins till the pastry is fully cooked and golden in colour.

* Mix the almond halwa with mascarpone cheese and fill the tart with this mixture evenly.

* Garnish with slice toasted almonds and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (optional).

Golden Rasmalai

Ingredients

250 gram paneer (cottage cheese)

3 tbsp semolina (sooji)

2 Tbsp refined flour (maida)

1 tbsp cornflour

2 1/2 cups sugar

2 litre milk

300 gram khoya

1/2 tsp saffron

2 tbsp reetha powder (with water)

1 tsp Almonds (crushed)

1 tsp Pine nuts (crushed)

3 Pieces gold vark

Method:

* Take paneer, flour, sugar and the rest of the ingredients in one bowl and mash.

* Make small balls out of this mixture.

* Make a sugar syrup with 1.5 cups of water and half cup sugar. These balls need to be added to the sugar syrup. Cook for about 10 minutes.

* For rabdi, add khoya, 2 cups sugar, saffron and reetha powder to 1.5 litres of milk. Cook for about 15 minutes.

* Cool this down to room temperature.

* Add the small balls to the rabdi and place it in the fridge.

* Put crushed nuts on the rabdi and place golden vark on top of it.

