Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Date, time, shubh muhurat, significance, facts and history

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:35 IST

Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals which is celebrated to mark the birth of Krishna, who is an avatar of Vishnu. This year Janmashtami shall be celebrated on August 24.

The largest celebration of Janmashtami takes place in Mathura and Vrindavan where it is believed Krishna was born. Devotees fast and sing devotional songs for Krishna at midnight when he was born. After the midnight hour, statues of baby Krishna are washed and placed for worship. Post midnight devotees break their fast and share food and sweets.

History of Janmashtami

Mathura was under the rule of the evil King Kansa, who had a sister called Princess Devaki. She was married to Vasudeva with much pomp, but then a message was delivered that their eight son would cause the fall of Kansa.

When he came to know about this prophecy, Kansa immediately got Devaki and Vasudeva imprisoned. He killed the first six children who were born to the couple. The seventh child, called Balram, was magically transferred from Devaki’s womb to that of princess Rohini, who was in Vrindavan. After the birth of their eighth child, Vasudeva was able to rescue child Krishna and take him to Vrindavan to the house of Nand and Yashoda.

Vasudeva returned to Mathura with a girl child to present to Kansa, so that he wouldn’t kill her. However, Kansa picked up the baby to smash her against a rock. As he did so, she took the form of Goddess Durga, and warned him about his death.

Date and time

Date of Janmashtami: August 24

Nishita Puja Time: August 25, 12:01 AM - 12:46 AM

Dahi Handi: August 25, 2019

Parana as per Dharma Shastra: Parana time - Post 5:59 AM on August 25

Celebrating Janmashtami

Krishna devotees fast for the entire day and break when Ashtami tithi gets over. The Krishna Abhishekam is performed, where milk, ghee and water are offered to Krishna. Devotees also visit temples and also bathe Krishna’s idol in milk, honey and water at home. The day after Janmashtami is celebrated as the dahi handi festival in Maharashtra.

