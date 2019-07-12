Turn Janmashtami in Braj into unique event like Deepotsav: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked that Janmashtami be turned into a ‘unique event’ in Braj region just like the ‘Deepotsav’ festivities in Ayodhya ahead of Diwali. Adityanath was speaking at a meeting of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad on Thursday night.

Janmashtami will be celebrated in August-end this year. Most of Mathura-Vrindavan and Agra form the Braj region of UP, though few more adjoining areas are also considered a part of it. The region also includes parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.

The chief minister also said the administration must put an absolute ban on use of plastic, thermocol and products made of these materials. The Yogi Adityanath government, which assumed office in March 2017, introduced the grand Deepotsav festival on the Diwali eve that year. In the 2017 Deepotsav, 1.75 lakh diyas (earthern lamps) were lit at Ram Ki Pairi and Saryu river banks. In 2018, 3.35 lakh diyas were lit in Ayodhya .

This was the second meeting of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad that the Yogi government had constituted. A statement from the CM’s office quoted Adityanath as saying, “All the places related to Lord Krishna (should) be well lit and halogen lights should be replaced with LED lights. Message from pilgrim places spread to the world, and hence for the environment conservation plastic should be completely banned from these places.”

He reiterated that there should be a mission to make people aware of the dangers of use of polythene with a special focus on plantation for water conservation. “If are able to make this happen, all these events should be able to gain global recognition and draw tourists from all over the world,” he told officials.

Adityanath said Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura should be celebrated in the manner of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, while keeping the core spirit of the festivities intact.

“Ram Navami celebrations of Ayodhya, Navratri celebrations of Vindhyachal and all Shakti Peeths should be celebrated in same way,” he said. The chief minister said all projects should be completed within time.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 12:00 IST