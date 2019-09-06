33 years of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant make heads turn at AJSK fashion show

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:19 IST

Ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla completed 33 years in the fashion industry, and on Thursday a fashion show celebrating their work was hosted by the duo in Mumbai. Given that the designers have dressed the who’s-who of India, be it celebrities, business tycoons or socialites, the fashion show had quite the star-studded guest list.

Among those in attendance were Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Twinkle Khanna, Rinkie Khanna, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunita and Rhea Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant,Sonali Bendre, Sussane Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Natasha and Adar Poonawalla, Samyukta Nair, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and others.

While Deepika Padukone walked the ramp as the showstopper for the designer duo, it was Isha Ambani Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant who stole the show in their gorgeous couture Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla pieces.

Isha Ambani, who wore Abu-Sandeep for her wedding day too, stood out from the crowd in her edgy black and silver concept saree. The blouse had an illusion neckline and was embellished with metallic silver tassels, perfect for those who aren’t afraid of the spotlight.

Isha’s black saree was draped low, and had the same metallic silver tassels around the bottom like on the blouse. Given that the saree was the centerpiece, fashion-forward Isha styled her look very simply, with just a diamond bracelet on her wrist and solitaires adorning her ears. The entrepreneur left her straight hair open, and paired a nude lipstick with her subtle smokey eye.

Isha’s sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, went in another direction, and donned a gorgeous white and cream badla and Chikankari embellished full-length anarkali. Shloka kept her look simple, with her hair in soft waves, kohl-lined eyes, pink lips, diamond earrings and a simple bracelet.

Radhika Merchant on the other hand opted for an all-white ensemble. Her kurta was also embellished with Chikankari and badla work in a scalloped and paisley pattern all over her outfit. She had her hair in soft curls, minimal makeup and only heavy diamond earrings to complete her look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 15:08 IST