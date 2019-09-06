Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter redefine style as The Dreamers on latest magazine cover

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:32 IST



After impressing us with their acting prowess, Bollywood’s new millennial icons Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter are featured as The Dreamers along with supermodel Dipti Sharma and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah on the cover of fashion magazine, Elle India’s September issue. While Khatter appears carefree in a blue-orange printed shirt and rusty overcoat with his arms spread apart, Khan is seen in a bold and beautiful avatar donning a pink-hued silk twill ensemble paired with a black leather belt.





Khatter’s intense expression and carefree body language is surely refreshing. The light blue background with polka dots adds more allure to the entire presentation. The ‘ Dhadak’ actor shared his magical look on Instagram and wrote, “Had a blast doing this shoot with the sorcerer #tarunvishwa Elle India” The cover of the magazine has been titled as “The Dreamer”. B-town celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Armaan Malik also appreciated his latest avatar of the actor on social media.







On the work front, the actor who recently completed a year in Bollywood will be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair’s screen adaptation of Vikram Seth’s classic ‘A Suitable Boy’. Ishaan made his debut with ‘Dhadak’, opposite another debutant Janhvi Kapoor, which was a remake of Marathi hit ‘Sairat.’ The film raked in Rs. 8.71 crore on its opening day and crossed the Rs.100 crore mark within 10 days.

On the other hand, the Simmba actor will next be seen in the remake of 1995 hit ‘Coolie no 1’ with Varun Dhawan, and Imtiaz Ali’s untitled alongside actor Kartik Aaryan which is scheduled to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day next year.



(With inputs from ANI.)



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 13:42 IST