Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bright embroidered yellow dress. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:03 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan who recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal has begun shooting for Coolie No. 1’s remake in Bangkok with Varun Dhawan. The actor was spotted today post a salon session in Mumbai in a bright embroidered yellow dress. The Simmba actor was looking refreshing in a no make-up look and yellow clearly is her colour. The Kedarnath actor has been spotted frequesntly wearing yellow in a variety of silhouettes. From traditional kurta sets to anarkalis, short dresses to minimal tops, yellow seems to be the colour of the season for the millennial style icon.



In terms of style, Khan is versatile and doesn’t hesitate to experiment with trends. From sporting print on pattern to mini dresses, jumpsuits to retro metallics, traditional silhouettes to graphic prints, the starlet is not ready to be claimed by one particular style signature. There is a sense of individuality and youthful exuberance to her persona and the sense of originality and grace she wears is the ultimate guide to stand out anywhere and everywhere.



Sara Ali Khan’s recent looks in yellow. Take a look

















How to wear yellow this season?

Yellow is a tricky colour. It is understood mostly as a colour for the young but if well put together, it can work across age groups, skin tone and body type. If you are new to the yellow shade card, begin with safer choices and textures. Opt for single pieces like a subtle crop top or a basic yellow shirt and pair it with denim or simple linen trousers. Yellow tops also work very well with shorts and skirts. In terms of traditional wear, begin with cotton kurtas and avoid extra patterns on it as it is already a rich colour and that might be a bit over the top if you aren’t certain of the outcome.





Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:59 IST