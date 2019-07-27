Sara Ali Khan shines bright in a white and gold chanderi suit. Pics inside

Sara Ali Khan, who made her runway debut last night at the ongoing India Couture Week 2019, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, was spotted this evening at designer Manish Malhotra’s home in a white and gold chanderi suit. She paired these with a simple pair of earrings and embellished juttis.

What we loved about the look:

The subtle yet elegant play of gold zari work on white that added to the simplistic glam quotient on the actress. The two colours complemented each other such that Sara’s earrings and juttis all had similar elements. Her nearly not there makeup was like the cherry-on-top for Sara’s look this evening.

At India Couture Week 2019, Sara wore designer-duo Falguni Shane Peacock’s creation from their collection titled Bonjour Amer. Her lehenga was embellished all over on a base of off-white which shone in the Amer Palace-like set recreation for the fashion show.

Sara Ali Khan is always a stunner, however, it’s definitely amplified when she chooses a white in her attire.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 19:21 IST