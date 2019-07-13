Sara Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes in a white chikankari kurta-palazzo set. Pics inside

Sara Ali Khan has often been quoted saying that a white churidaar combo is a part of her signature style and no one can do it as she does. We partially agree. It’s not just churidaars but traditional Indian wear on the whole that this B-town newbie rocks, nearly everytime.

Her first film, Kedarnath, had her wearing only kurtas and patiala salwars. She lived up to her screen image by promoting the film in similar attire too. This was followed by her second stint opposite Ranveer Singh where she rejigged her fashion sense to match that of Ranveer’s and we saw her in a fine balance of attires.

From sporting athleisure at airports to rocking neon, it seems Sara’s been on an experimentation drive when it comes to her style mantra.

As they say, classic is always the best. Sara Ali Khan in white, looking as fresh as a lily, is truly a sight for sore eyes. She was spotted by the paparazzi exiting Dharma Productions’ office last evening in a white chikankari kurta, that she paired with palazzos and simple chappals for footwear, completing her all-white look. Take a look at the pics below.

