Sara Ali Khan stuns in a white chikankari. Here’s how to get the look

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s wardrobe is a perfect mix of classic and contemporary and millennials are loving her style be it at the airport or at events, holidays or film screenings. The Simmba star has been frequently spotted in a variety of beautiful chikankari kurtas paired with colourful dupattas and ethnic accessories. She keeps it simple with minimal accessories and the minimal make-up look has won many hearts. The simplistic sophistication and the classic style that she brings to the table as compared to her contemporaries is refreshing and can be easily created.





Chikankari is one of the most sought after patterns this summer season and it can never go wrong in terms of styling and appeal. The traditional look always works but you can also make it look contemporary by pairing it with denim, palazzos, pants and lowers in many textures and silhouettes.





Here’s how to recreate Sara Ali Khan’s looks in white



1. Pair the white chikankari kurta with white salwar and complete the look with a colourful chiffon dupatta or a stole.











2. Palazzos are also a good option to get an all-white look. You can add a white cotton dupatta and complete the look with silver jewellery.











3. To add a dash of colour, go for textured and embroidered dupattas like Phulkaris and stand out.











4. You can also try colourful chikankari embroidery on a white kurta.











5. Mix and match with a colourful dupatta and lowers with a white chikankari kurta.







At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:50 IST