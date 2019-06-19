Fashion Trends 2019: Go ethnic with these 5 handloom sarees this season

The beautiful and simplistic nine yards continue to be one of the most significant trends this summer. The classic saree has more takers than ever right now keeping the soaring temperatures in mind. If you want to go ethnic this season, go for a light, crisp cotton saree with your choice of pattern, texture, colour and print. Millennials currently love the trend and the traditional saree can be worn in many ways, paired with not only the time-honoured blouse but also contemporary crop tops, shirts, bralets and boxy tops.



One can also experiment with the drapes and structure if you want to give the saree a modern spin. On the jewellery front, you can go minimal with delicate chains, studs and bangles and if you are a maximalist, try bohemian styles with big rings, waist chains, drop earrings and cuffs.

We bring to you a selection of 5 handloom sarees that you can add to your summer wardrobe this summer and stand out.





1. Go for beautiful prints to stand out in a saree.





2. Batik print is a must-have this season.









3. Bandhani print is a staple for those who like regional textile traditions.









4. For those who believe in less is more, go for a simple south cotton saree with minimal patterns.





5. A saree enthusiast’s wardrobe is never complete without a stunning ikat saree.









First Published: Jun 19, 2019 13:41 IST