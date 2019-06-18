Fashion Trends 2019: 5 statement jewellery pieces to own right now

Jewellery has always been one of the most significant trends in fashion, a primary symbol of aesthetic and cultural representation till date. Spring Summer 2019 fashion saw some really exciting jewellery trends on and off the runway. We are seeing lots of colours and statement designs adding lots of drama and charm to collections globally. Big hoops, clustered patterns, body chains, drop earrings, chunky charms, enamel art, and designs that have a message are ruling the style trends this year. This year, jewellery is a lot more than just an accessory to complete the look. It is bolder, brighter and self-sufficient in making or breaking a look. Some dainty styles are still sticking around in chains and blings but the bigger, the better this year.

Inspired by the SS 2019 trends, we bring to you 5 statement jewellery styles you must own this season.



1. Beaded chokers are a good pick to pair with monochrome outfits.





2. Maximalists can go for big statement earrings to complete the look.







3. Earcuffs are perfect for a day-to-night look.





4. A bold statement ring goes a long way.







5. A statement bracelet is an ideal pick for those who like their jewellery to be elegant.







First Published: Jun 18, 2019 16:59 IST