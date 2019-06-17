Fashion Trends 2019: 5 things we will be wearing this summer

Summer fashion is all about experimenting with fresh colours, interesting silhouettes, comfortable patterns and textures and even transforming the wardrobe with newer trends. We all love the basics like cotton summer dresses, quirky footwear, contemporary jewellery, staple accessories like hats, scarves, totes, shorts, summer jackets among others. This year, the Spring Summer fashion is giving way to trends like structured pleats, shift dresses, oversized jewellery and accessories, lots of pastels, tie-dye fabrics, fringe patterns, neon, voluminous silhouettes, sequins and summer style looks promising.

This season, we see a lot of mixing and matching of textures, prints, cuts, colour combinations, patterns including some classic styles coming back and how. It is always a good idea to recreate what you already have and do a little experiment with your style. Every season brings a lot of new things and some old things still remain very much on the trend radar.

Here are 5 things that you must definitely wear this summer and stand out.



1. Shift dresses are a perfect pick this summer. Comfort meets style.







2. A pair of tassled earrings is just what you need to add a dash of colour to your look this summer.



3. Tote bag is a summer staple. How about a textured woven one this year?



4. Distressed denim shorts are for those who like to experiment with street style this season.



5. How about some ethnic touch to your basic summer flats?







First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:51 IST