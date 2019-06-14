Fashion Trends 2019: 5 stylish summer dresses to own this season

It’s that time of the year when you can really experiment with your wardrobe in terms of colours, silhouettes, patterns and textures. This classic summer dress is of course one of the ideal choices for the season with so many options available across labels. One can splurge on the classic patterns or go for the new entrants in the style domain. Asymmetrical dresses, shirt dresses, off-shoulder dresses, maxi dresses, sheath dresses, ruffle dresses and high-low dresses are trending this season and these can be tried in a variety of prints, colours and textures.

Summer dresses are easy to style with quite a number of fashionable footwears, accessory and jewellery. If you believe in less is more than go for light jewellery and basic footwear. like strappy sandals and minimal flats. If you like volume and a busy look, go for big sneakers, ankle-length boots or espadrilles and complete the look with stacked jewellery and a quirky tote.



Here are top 5 summer dresses to own this season and upgrade the wardrobe.



1. Subtle colour palette and bell sleeves are a good pick for a summer dress.





2. Opt for busy prints and comfortable cuts and stand out.









3. Try out different necklines and patterns to give an edge to the look.





4. Shirt dresses are one of the most trending styles this year. Comfort meets style.





5. Monochrome is one of the safest choices for those who like to keep it simple.







First Published: Jun 14, 2019 16:04 IST