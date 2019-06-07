Priyanka Chopra Jonas revisits her desi girl moment for magazine cover

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was given the ‘desi’ epithet after her song Desi girl from the movie Dostana, has recreated her same look for a magazine cover.

Dressed in a golden sari by designer Tarun Tahiliani, Priyanka flaunted her bare back while doing a photo shoot for American magazine InStyle’s July 2019 issue.

The Quantico actress on Thursday took to social media and uploaded several photographs, showcasing her ‘desi’ look in different types of saris.

But it’s her bare back photograph which is most talked about. Even her husband Nick Jonas could not resist commenting on Priyanka’s photograph. Nick posted fire emojis on the image.

After her photo shoot in saris, Priyanka spoke about her love for the six yard attire.

“Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘sari’ is one of the most iconic and recognised silhouettes from India,” she captioned the image.

“To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one,” she wrote.

Apart from the golden sari, Priyanka is seen wearing designer Sabyasachi Mukherji’s creations -- a sari with a belt to accentuate her hourglass figure.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 11:48 IST