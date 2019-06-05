Sara Ali Khan looks refreshing in mustard yellow on a fashion magazine cover

Fresh face of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan, whose sartorial choices are the talk of the town seems to pull off another stunning summery look on the latest edition of a fashion magazine.

The 23-year-old actor dons a yellow mustard wrap around dress with ruffle sleeves on June edition of Harper Bazaar India.

The look has been accessorized with a classic metal watch, metal bangles and messy hair.

The official Instagram page of the magazine posted her look and wrote, “Our June cover Sara Ali Khan has found a home in an industry she loves. With two films already under her belt, she has earned critical acclaim and social media stardom. And she’s finding a way to live and work by her own rules. It’s no wonder she can’t stop smiling.”

The magazine cover writes, ‘Summer Of Love’ on their cover.

The actor was also the cover girl for the April issue of Vogue India. Sara looked groovy in a red fishnet dress by Louis Vuitton. With wavy, flowy hair, Sara looked all summer-ready in her Vogue shoot.

Sara made a promising debut with ‘Kedarnath’ where she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput and her second film ‘Simmba’ went on a huge roll in the theatres with a commendable box office collection.

The actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial film alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 10:59 IST