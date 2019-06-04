Decode monotone dressing: Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Deepika Padukone show how

Monotone dressing has been making rounds on the style radar for a few weeks now. From Bollywood stars to fashion enthusiasts, they are all opting for monochromatic style of dressing. Bollywood divas such as Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Deepika Padukone and many more were seen in all yellow or all red outfits at different events. Wondering how to get the look right? Team a yellow top with yellow pants and you are good to go, but hey, redeeming it in the correct way is essential. Experts say it is easy to go wrong with the trend. Here’s why it’s making a statement and how you can get it right.

It’s not a fad say designers. “While trends fade, monochrome dressing has always been around and is a classic way of putting one’s wardrobe together. Not only does it add sophistication but also leaves room to experimentation,” says Hemant Sagar of Lecoanet Hemant. Agreeing to this designer Shruti Sancheti adds, “It is easy to put together of course, but also makes one look brighter and taller. One can break the look by adding a scarf or a belt in neutral colours.”

Wondering how to wear it right? Designer Rebecca Dewan recommends girls with petite frame to wear it. “Monotone gives an illusion of height and helps the wearer to create a balanced look which provides a platform to play with accessories. It’s best suited for petit frame people as it adds to the illusion of great height as everything being in one tone, there is no visual breakage to the overall style. Never break a monotone look, experiment with fabrics of different textures and sheen to create a nice monotone look. Extremely tall people should avoid monochrome as it elongates their frame to another dimension,” advices Dewan.

Adding to this Hemant Sagar says every body type can look good when it comes to styling a monochrome outfit. “Curvy types can opt for high-waist trousers to accentuate the hips and match with a crop top to highlight the waist and bust proportion. Leaner body types can go for more layered looks like sheer dresses underlined with bright fabric of matching hues. A jacket can be added to achieve a structured look. When wearing a monochrome look, avoid over accessorizing and keep it simple with a classic handbag and heels,” says a cautious Sagar.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 10:51 IST