Kalank movie: A look at the breathtaking jewellery from the movie, as seen on Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha

Kalank is set to release soon and the trailers, songs and promotional pictures are nothing short of grandeur and opulence. The massive sets, the costumes and each intricate detail seen in the trailer are dedicated to perfecting the period drama which is set in the town of Husnabad, circa 1945. The costumes as seen on lead female characters played by Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit are designed keeping in touch with the royal pre-independence era. We see an abundance of heavy lehengas, sarees and shararas that the ladies have donned for screen. However, one aspect of the costume which stands out throughout the songs and trailers is the jewellery which has been designed by TBZ - The Original in association with the studios, Dharma Productions and Fox Star Hindi, respectively.

The jewellery was designed as a collective effort of 7 people while the making took around 8 months and had 50 craftsmen working on it. The range has now been launched under the name of Collection K and consists of authentic art forms like Polki, Jadau, Bikaneri Meena, Kundan with pearl carvings and a wide range of accessories including, naths, necklaces, finger rings, earring, mathapatti, bracelets, jhumkas, chandabalis, hair accessories, hathphools and chokers.

On Alia Bhatt’s character, Roop:

One of the most jewellery-centric looks throughout the trailer is that of Alia Bhatt’s wedding scene where she is seen wearing an antique gold choker necklace embellished with pearls and rubies, a mathapatti, chandbalis, nath, hath phool and a 5-lehera set with intricate kundan and pearl carvings, which forms the highlight of this look.

Alia Bhatt in Kalank movie trailer. ( Fox Star Hindi/Youtube )

Another noteworthy necklace is the gold choker set, embellished with kundan and pearls and similar chandbalis worn by Alia’s character with a bottle green lehenga. One of the most distinct looks is the one where Alia is seen wearing oxidized silver jhumkas, a nose pin and a maang tikka especially since most of the jewellery seen on Alia is in gold. The highlight of her overall looks as seen throughout the trailer and songs along with her outfits are the statement earrings.

On Madhuri Dixit’s character, Bahaar Begum:

Madhuri Dixit in the song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. ( Zee Music Company/Youtube )

Madhuri Dixit is playing the role of Bahaar Begum and has been seen in a number of jewellery-centric looks. In the song Ghar More Pardesiya, she is seen wearing a gold rani-haar, embellished with kundan and pearls, heavy chandbalis and a maang tikka. The ornate rings and heavy gold bangles add to her look. However, one feature of this look is the hair accessory, which is a juda pin attached with her earrings through a number of strings. The pin is called the Maharani juda pin and is certainly an exceptional accessory.

Madhuri Dixit’s look in the song First class has her wearing a gorgeous paasa in antique gold paired with chandbalis. The hathphool is designed to cover her hand entirely and is a highly detailed piece.

Bahaar Begum’s orange outfit in the song Tabah Ho Gaye is again styled with a number of jewels especially gold bangles and the hath phool with a single gold string ending in a ring.

On Sonakshi Sinha’s character, Satya Chaudhary:

Sonakshi Sinha seen in the trailer of Kalank. ( Fox Star Hindi/Youtube )

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as the character of Satya Chaudhary . She is seen in a number of saree attires and her whole look is simplistic and toned down. However, she is seen wearing a variety of earrings, especially chandabalis and jhumkas, and sometimes a simple gold chain with her attire.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 15:41 IST