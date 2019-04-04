Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha show how to style anarkali suits. Get the look

The much awaited movie Kalank is going to be in cinemas on the 17th of April and recently the whole cast gathered for its trailer launch. The film is said to be period drama and has created quite a buzz over the last few months. The promotional pictures and the songs surely showcase some amazing outfits from the movie itself. However, the lead actors Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha have been serving us with some striking looks throughout the promotions and in keeping up with the spirit of their characters, both Alia and Sonakshi have been seen in some gorgeous ethnic pieces.

Recently, at the trailer launch event, both Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha appeared in anarkali suits in two totally different but vibrant colours.

Alia Bhatt chose a purple and cream anarkali suit with floral detailing. She kept her make-up minimal and completed her outfit with a pair of jhumka style earrings. Alia will be playing Roop, the protagonist of the story opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sonakshi Sinha wore a maroon embroidered anarkali by designer label Falguni Shane Peacock. She styled it with a pair of silver and maroon earrings and black bindi.

Madhuri Dixit decided to go with the colour of the season, yellow. She wore a bright yellow lehenga with gold and silver detailing and completed her look with a pair of chandbalis.

