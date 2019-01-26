Sara Ali Khan impresses us once again in a white churidaar set. See pics and get the approximate cost of the full look

Spotted and smitten – that’s the emotion we felt when we saw Sara Ali Khan’s pictures from the Singapore International Indian Expo 2019. With a great month in December after delivering two films, one of which continues to break records all over, Sara is making a statement with her sartorial sense, her personality and her humility. The best part – she rocks almost everything she’s styled in and we, like the several other followers of hers on Instagram, love how she carries herself. There’s beauty, brains, and a lot of style packed in this 25-YO. In a promotional interview before her last release, Simmba, Sara had said that she looks the best in a white churidaar kurta – we agree - not that she hasn’t proven her versatility in fashion already, but there’s a simplistic sophistication to the Indian traditional wear that may not be too easy for everyone to flaunt. Don’t you agree?

At the recent event, Sara wore a white anarkali with gota patti on the border, with a churidaar in the same shade. The dupatta she carried had a blend of gota patti (or gota handwork) and intricate embroidery. The suit set has been designed Sukriti and Akriti Grover, while Sara was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The juttis Sara paired with this beautiful outfit are from a collaboration collection between ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and NeedleDust. The juttis called Darpan cost Rs 7800 and you can get the complete look for approximately Rs 40000.

Sara rocked the airport look too as she was spotted in the same outfit at Mumbai airport upon her return from Singapore.

Take a look at the pictures below and tell us tweet to us what you loved most about Sara’s most-recent look.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 16:34 IST