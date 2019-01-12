Airport looks 2019: Take style cues from Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan from their recent Delhi visit

Some keep it casual, some go all-out formal, while some strike a balance and keep it a nice blend of smart casuals. Bollywood is always top-notch with its fashion and the airport is one of the most interesting places to spot fashion and the latest trends. Recently, when B-towners were getting set to board their flight to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we noticed a variety of styles. The women by and large wore traditional wear. Alia Bhatt’s baby blue suit by Manish Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar’s orange and brick salwar kurta set looked simplistic yet trendy, something most of us would want to add onto our (hopefully) thriving wardrobes.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the airport (Viral Bhayani)

It is the men whom we spotted in a mix of formal and casual wear that deserves a fair mention. Starting with Ranbir Kapoor, who is barely spotted publicly, was a treat to look at (at the risk of making him sound like a snack). He wore a wine coloured velvet jacket over a cotton tee and jeans, paired with nude shoes that completed the look so well. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, chose a bandhgala worn in angrakha style that he accessorised with a pair of metallic spectacles. Ayushmann Khurrana went experimental with his look like he does with his choice of scripts and this too, an all-white tuxedo, was a smart avatar.

Ranbir Kapoor in a velvet jacket

Varun Dhawan at the airport wearing a tux

Varun Dhawan brought a sense of comfy fashion despite his formal avatar in a blueish tuxedo. His printed tie added to this subtle fashion turnout. Director Rohit Shetty too kept it formal in a black kurta and white pyjama, paired with a smart jacket that added character to the complete look. Sidharth Malhotra wore a blazer over their casual tee shirt and Vicky Kaushal went all casual with this airport look of his in a striped sweater with jeans. Rajkummar Rao’s tuxedo was a smart wear for a day event or can be added to your wardrobe for office wear.

Director Rohit Shetty with Rajkummar Rao

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra keeping it casual

Karan Johar stayed safe with his favourite colour - black. His broad-rimmed spects brought out the nerd-look and we loved it.

Which look did you love best on B-town’s men at the airport yesterday? Let us know.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 17:20 IST