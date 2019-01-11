Alia Bhatt’s baby blue suit from meeting with PM Modi is one of her best looks yet. See pics

Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe continues to wow us. After arriving in style in a little white dress at the Gully Boy trailer launch with actor Ranveer Singh, in Mumbai on Wednesday, Alia switched gears on Thursday. The Brahmastra actor wore a traditional Indian ensemble, as she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Alia really upped the stakes, when she wore a stylish baby blue Manish Malhotra suit for the talked-about meeting, along with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and a group of Bollywood stars, including filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt’s long-sleeved, below-the-knee kurta — paired with a matching churidar — is sweet but not too sweet, fitted but still flowing, and done in the most beautiful blue we’ve seen in a long time. Plus, the fact that Alia Bhatt wore this ethereal suit for a meeting with the Prime Minister, makes this look all the more special. With its modest round neck, a flared skirt and a light blue dupatta that shimmered with embroidered gold embellishments, Alia Bhatt’s Manish Malhotra ensemble feels classic. Probably because it is a classic.

By pairing the Manish Malhotra look with a sleek ballet pink handbag by fashion designer Alexander McQueen and handcrafted wedges with detailed zardosi embroidery by footwear designer Aprajita Toor, Alia Bhatt made her ethnic Indian look modern and fresh. With her brown hair in loose curls, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips, Alia’s look is perfect for a festive get together.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 17:08 IST