From Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky’s Sanju reunion to Ranveer Singh’s ‘jaadoo ki jhappi’: All pics from celebs meeting PM Modi

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, along with many other actors and filmmakers, visited Delhi on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meet was attended by the delegation from the Indian film industry to discuss various issues faced by the fraternity.

Expressing his joy on meeting Modi, Ranveer shared a picture from the evening on Instagram and captioned it, “ Jaadoo ki Jhappi! Joy to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of our great nation @narendramodi.”

The delegation comprised a majority of the young guns of the industry, including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal. Directors Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Rohit Shetty were also present during the meeting.

Bollywood Directors Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor with actors Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others arrive for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI) (PTI)

The delegation clicks a selfie at the airport.

Vicky shared a selfie with Ranbir and Bhumi clicked a selfie with Ekta and Ashwiny.

Other members of the delegation also shared their pictures with Modi.

This was followed by an epic selfie by Karan Johar in which all the celebs posed with the Prime Minister. He had thanked him for his time with the caption, “Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity.

As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India.

The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!”

Producer Mahaveer Jain said after the meeting, “This meeting is just the beginning for our film industry to get more proactive in the process of nation building. The PM very graciously told the delegation how much of a change and progress they can bring to the nation. We wanted the Prime Minster to meet the younger generation of Bollywood stars.

“ Varun, Ayushmann, Ranbir, Alia, all of them felt very comfortable in Modi saab’s company. Believe me, our entertainment industry has a tremendous amount to give to the nation. As the PM pointed out to them, these stars are role models. They have the power to influence the youth. I am surprised that this meeting didn’t happen earlier. But now the process has started. We will be interacting extensively with the government, and there is no stopping us. We (the film industry) are going to be taken seriously by the government.”

The meeting comes weeks after PM Modi met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry.

