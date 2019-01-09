Ranveer Singh explains why ‘Lakshmi’ Deepika Padukone was blessing them in viral pic from Simmba party

Actor Ranveer Singh, producer Karan Johar and director Rohit Shetty’s picture from their Simmba success celebration caught the eye of fans on social media as the three were seen seeking blessings from Deepika Padukone. Karan had shared this picture on his Instagram stories and had captioned it, “Good luck blessings’.

Ranveer spoke about this picture at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Gully Boy and said that the blessings from Deepika were sought because she was the ‘Lakshmi who has come home’.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer explained how right before this picture was taken, a conversation had happened where they were talking of Ranveer’s “lady luck”, and how “Lakshmi (as in the Goddess of wealth) has come home”. So, they thought they should take Lakshmi’s blessings. He said, “So she blessed us and we did that and it was a cute moment.”

On the work front, Ranveer’s upcoming film Gully Boy is slated to release on February 7. The film is about the life of a rapper from slums who makes it to the top and how he achieves his dream. Alia Bhatt plays the female lead in the film, and from the looks of it, it will be another memorable role for her. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is produced by Excel Entertainment.

