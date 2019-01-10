Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor flash the biggest smiles for a selfie with PM Modi. See pic

Actor Ranveer Singh has clicked a selfie that could give some tough to competition to Ellen Degeneres’ Oscar selfie that went viral a few years ago. On Thursday, Ranveer and a few more young and influential Bollywood actors and filmmakers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and clicked a selfie with him.

The picture was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar. He thanked the Prime Minister for his time and the reduction of GST on movie tickets. Check out his full post:

“Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity.

As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India.

The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently!

Thank you so much for your time, Sir!”

The delegation of celebs included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Another meeting was organised a few weeks ago before the government reduced the GST on ticket prices. Karan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others were a part of it. Actor Dia Mirza and several others called out the delegation for its lack of female representation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 18:08 IST