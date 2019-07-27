Sara Ali Khan makes her fashion week debut at ICW 2019. Watch video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan made her royal debut on the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in association with Hindustan Times last night.

The actor looked elegant and flamboyant at the same time as she walked the ramp with confidence for the designers, who were presenting their collection titled Bonjour Amer at the ongoing fashion week in Delhi.

Sara wore an off-white lehenga and mesmerised the audience with her walk down the ramp. While posing for the paparazzi, she gracefully did her signature “namaste” followed by an “aadab” for the shutterbugs.

“This is my first time on the ramp and I will be a liar if I say I was not nervous. They (designers) were lovely and have given me something lovely to wear. I was very comfortable and had a lot of fun here. Thank you Shane and Falguni for this wonderful experience. I feel very grateful. I am not nervous anymore,” she said at the post-show press conference.

The 23-year-old actor also added that it was Falguni who reached out to her for turning showstopper for their collection and it was a perfect opportunity for her to make her ramp debut.

Falguni said, “Sara is young, beautiful and peppy. She is the modern Indian bride.” The designer duo’s collection was dedicated to the rich architecture of Jaipur’s famed Amer fort and its sublime artwork.

The ensembles were a perfect blend of dimension and grandeur; a mix of elaboration while retaining its unconventional aesthetic. The colour story seamlessly bound the collection together with shades like Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, Tuscan gold and midnight blue. They presented a range of bridal outfits, both womenswear and menswear.

The silhouettes wove a web of modern eccentricity and the lehengas were juxtaposed with red carpet-worthy gowns, their asymmetrical layers cascading into long, sweeping trails.

ICW 2019 runs through Sunday, July 28.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

