Sara Ali Khan’s chic partywear could be your next party fashion inspiration. Get the look

It’s hard to live in this fast-paced world where one can’t even spare a minute. When the back-breaking work during the week makes you exhausted then it is the weekend that you look forward to for recharging your batteries. Along with the weekend comes the unsaid tradition of going out and partying. But deciding what to wear to a party is troublesome, every weekend you struggle to find clothes. And you can’t always spend money on clothes for a party.

Don’t stress out because we have made a party look book for you inspired by Bollywood actor, Sara Ali Khan’s looks. Her style is casual and chic and therefore appeals to a lot of youngsters. Moreover, Sara has sported a lot of clothes which can easily pass for a party outfit.

Here are top 5 party looks sported by Sara Ali Khan:

1) Pair your old plain black top with a blingy skirt to recycle.

2) Ditch your usual party dress for something fun and different like these printed pants.

3) Your old lehenga blouses can easily pass for a top when paired with a skirt or jeans.

4) Go all out by wearing a sequin dress or keep it simple in the makeup and hair area for a balanced look.

5) Wear indo-western clothes to keep it interesting and different.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 11:30 IST