Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bright yellow flowy dress. See latest pics
Sara Ali Khan’s summer of yellow: The actor stuns yet again in a flowy sunflower dress.fashion and trends Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan is painting the town yellow in her brand-new look for an ad campaign for a mobile brand. Dressed in a mid-length flowy lemon yellow dress, Sara is seen sashaying down a cobbled street holding the smartphone in her hand. She pairs her dress with beige-coloured heels and a multi-colour pair of danglers in her ears. Her nail paint, however, complements her dress suitably.
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes in a white chikankari kurta-palazzo set.
In the past few months since Sara made her big-screen debut, she’s been seen in plenty of yellow and wide spectrum of shades. Take a look at how it’s all been yellow for Sara this summer and beyond:
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt show how to sport the neon look
1) A sunflower-yellow long dress in the new ad for Vivo.
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon show us how to rock the neon trend.
2) A mustard-yellow top with flared sleeves on this fashion magazine cover.
3) A polka-dotted yellow dress in this TVC for the beauty brand, Fiama.
4) This off-shoulder dress for a brand endorsement for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri .
5) Applique work kurta with rust patiala salwar in this song from Kedarnath.
6) Similar combination, different look, also for a song in Kedarnath.
7)Also seen in Kedarnath, this yellow printed sharara set.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Jul 23, 2019 12:34 IST