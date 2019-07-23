Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bright yellow flowy dress. See latest pics

Sara Ali Khan is painting the town yellow in her brand-new look for an ad campaign for a mobile brand. Dressed in a mid-length flowy lemon yellow dress, Sara is seen sashaying down a cobbled street holding the smartphone in her hand. She pairs her dress with beige-coloured heels and a multi-colour pair of danglers in her ears. Her nail paint, however, complements her dress suitably.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes in a white chikankari kurta-palazzo set.

In the past few months since Sara made her big-screen debut, she’s been seen in plenty of yellow and wide spectrum of shades. Take a look at how it’s all been yellow for Sara this summer and beyond:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt show how to sport the neon look

1) A sunflower-yellow long dress in the new ad for Vivo.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon show us how to rock the neon trend.

2) A mustard-yellow top with flared sleeves on this fashion magazine cover.

3) A polka-dotted yellow dress in this TVC for the beauty brand, Fiama.

4) This off-shoulder dress for a brand endorsement for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri .

5) Applique work kurta with rust patiala salwar in this song from Kedarnath.

6) Similar combination, different look, also for a song in Kedarnath.

7)Also seen in Kedarnath, this yellow printed sharara set.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 12:34 IST