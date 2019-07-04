Style trend alert 2019: Five must-haves to create a party look this season

Don’t get confused while dressing up for parties. Have these style staples in your wardrobe for every time you don’t know what to wear to a party.

Getting ready for parties can be tricky sometimes. Anytime there is a party invitation looming over your head, along with the excitement, settles the confusion and stress upon choosing the right look. The summer trends this year have a lot to offer in terms of silhouettes, textures, patterns, cuts, prints, colour palette along with lots of mix and match options. You need to have a few staple dresses and accessories in your wardrobe to stand-out at a party. Staple dresses like a black or red dress along with black and nude heels are essential for your party wardrobe. You can style these staple dresses with a variety of accessories and footwear to get a new look each time.

Go for these top 5 must-haves to create a day-to-night party look.

1. Red bodycon dresses never go out of style.

2. Black wedges are perfect for those who like to keep it simple and classic.

3. Add a dose of sparkle to your look.

4. Wear dainty necklaces to avoid excess.

5. Stud earrings are perfect if you don’t want to go heavy on the accessory front.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:52 IST