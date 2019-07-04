Are you a plant parent? Here’s how to choose a natural home decor theme

Imagine an urban jungle palm printed rug in the middle of your living room! Imagine waking up to a room with hypothetical plants/ birds and greenery. What could be better than this? The hottest new home décor theme, botanical is making rounds all across the world. Wondering why is it trending? Because it brings warmth to the house. “It’s calming in nature. We are so busy with our fast paced lives that we want our home to reflect a comfortable and relaxed aura. You can constantly add or change elements which complement the season,” says Krsna Mehta of India Circus.

Choosing the right leaf

There are a couple of different elements that you need to control in order to achieve the perfect look. The obvious iconic element is greenery. “Choosing the right leaves is essential or your room could look like a 1970’s windowsill. Monstera, banana leaves and fiddle leaf fig plant are most frequently associated with jungalow. Other varieties that go with the look are raphis palm, moneyplant, snake plant, and importantly, split-leaf philodendron. As important as it is to choose the right leaves, you have to choose the right planters too,” explains Anubha Gupta of The Furniture Republic. These leaves can be prints on curtains, wallpapers, cushions or rugs. “Make sure you opt for wallpapers that are made of non-woven material. Any other material is not likely to stand out and give your home a chic outlook. Like, there are canvas and vinyl wallpapers too, but you wouldn’t want them,” says a cautious Mehta.

Pair it well

Make sure you have one gigantic element when it comes to botanical theme. For example, a botanical rug in white and green can be teamed with yellow and brown curtains. “I would suggest that you play with earthy hues while reserving the splash of colour for cushions and artifacts. Think terra-cotta, rich browns, natural concrete, hints of brass and desert gold to go with Botanical theme,” adds Gupta.

Add a hint of botanical

If you just want a hint of tropical then opt for a wall hanging or coasters or cutlery. Make sure you synchronise the planters well in a vertical, triangle or diagonal line so that it doesn’t bring down the look of the room.

Choose best indoor plants

Some of these long-lasting plants are – Traditional Japanese Bonsai, Sphere of Moss, Burmese Berry Trees, LA Palm Trees, Aruba Palm Trees, Mini Eucalyptus, English Stardust, Peruvian lily stems. They are refreshing and revitalizing. “Shades of florals and greens allows one to create a serene atmosphere at home, improves air quality and also reduces stress,” clarifies Chitra Das of Champs Fleur.

How to maintain indoor plants

Getting plants in the house is easy however if you think maintaining them is expensive and cumbersome, experts tell us its simple and easy. “Most of us do not have a green thumb and often end up killing most of the indoor plants in our home. However, there are some low maintenance plants that are perfect for indoors. Brands have natural preserved plants range that is 100 % natural and treated with biodegradable formula. These preserved trees last for years and hence are cost effective and low in maintenance. They do not require sunlight and water and are to be provided from prolonged exposure to humidity,” adds Das.

