Home decor trends 2019: Revamp your home this year with these must-try interior decoration ideas this year

At the end of every year and the beginning of a new one, we commit to bettering ourselves by eating right, exercising more, getting more sleep, taking care of one self in every way, but can we effortlessly bring about the changes we would love to live with into our homes? Simply put, our homes are a reflection of our state of minds. It’s where we eat, sleep, relax, bathe, and even work. This New Year 2019, take a cue from these home decor trends by Ms. Punam Kalra, Creative Director, I’M, The Centre for Applied Arts and Ms. Ruchita Bansal, Creative Director & Founder, Izhaar to spruce up your home and invite more positivity into your lives:

1) Pantone Colour: Living Coral is the Pantone Colour of the year. Representing the fusion of modern life, Living Coral is a nurturing colour that appears in our natural surroundings and at the same time, displays a lively presence within social media.

2) Green and Yellow: Our design experts feel that both these colours that exude happiness, cheer and enthusiasm will be the focus in the home decor scene this year. Additionally, take a pledge to avoid excessive use of plastic and keep in touch with everything natural.

3) Geometric Patterns: Strong geometries with subtle or bold colours would be quite the trend. These can be used very selectively in lounges, study, and personal office spaces in fabrics, tile or rugs. Layer them, pair them, matched or mismatched, pattern on pattern is a fresh spin on a more old-world style.

4) Shibori: The Japanese technique of pleat and bind and dye is one of the most ancient dyeing techniques. While modern Shibori is done with lots of colours and different fabrics, traditional Japanese Shibori on cotton was mainly done with indigo. The contrast of the blue and white is familiar, yet fresh variations tend to make bold statements. It’s a colour that easily combines with many other and can match almost any style – from minimalist to glam.

Speaking of minimalism, Marie Kondo, celebrity tidying consultant, internationally best-selling author, and star of Netflix’s new series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, has been spreading joy through the KonMari method around the world. For Marie, tidying up is like magic and we couldn’t agree more! Tidying up eventually helps us break the clutter, in turn freeing our minds to think clearly, and use our creative sensibilities optimally.

5) Floral Patterns: This decorating trend has always been around and also welcoming in the upcoming year. However, previous year was dedicated to bold florals, upcoming year will see floral patterns in a new light. Decor experts expect to find exaggerated proportions and contrasting colours used for this timeless decor pattern.

6) Terrazzo: The biggest interior design trend of 2019 is terrazzo. With this entire Memphis Milano ‘80s craze happening, we are seeing people buying terrazzo coffee tables, side tables, and tile floors. We’re even seeing the terrazzo tile motif used on wallpaper and carpets. It’s a trend from the past that is coming back with a modern twist.

7) Classic Kitchen: In 2019, modern kitchen designs will be about going to back to basics. Kitchens are being pared down to allow raw materials to shine on their own.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 10:12 IST