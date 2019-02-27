These are the top 10 home decor trends for 2019

In 2019, the home décor and interior trends have taken up a notch and it’s time to reinvent all those corners of the house. As we bid adieu to winters and spring is upon us, the top design trends this year have a lot in store. It will help in revamping home and workspaces with the choicest looks and at the same give it a sense of warmth. Whether it is maximalism or minimalism, exquisite woodwork or filling up big spaces, we spoke to interior designer Angie Kripalani, who gave us the latest tips as far as the current trends in interior decoration are concerned.

What are the top 10 trends of 2019 in interiors and home decor?

Right now everyone is more into luxury with detailing in design and at the same time want their place to look spacious, warm, welcoming and comfortable.

It is a huge task for a designer to deliver a space where the client can feel cosy and ease so that they can enjoy family time. According to these demands, the following are the top 10 trends in interiors and home décor.

1) Lights: Wall brackets, table lamps, standing lamps and chandeliers are good options to fill a room with warmth and dramatic lighting.

2) Colours: Colours always brings a space to life - shades of coral, green, yellow and especially grey are in trend this year to decorate your homes and office spaces.

3) Classics: A shift towards classics is what’s visible nowadays as clients are turning more and more towards accessorising the place with good accented highlights and artworks.

4) Floorings: All though people like to experiment with colours black and white are always safe but especially in flooring.

5) Fabrics: Fabrics with rich materials such as damask, chenille and velvets are the talks of 2019 for interiors.

6) Metal: Metal coffee tables, side tables and consoles give a ‘hot’ look when placed in a room.

7) Warmth: Everyone loves coming home to a warm and cosy environment where they can just stretch and relax with their families.

8) Wood: Clients currently are looking for a lot of woodwork to comfy up their homes and offices.

9) Wall: Exotic wall textures and dramatic wallpapers look amazing without any question and gives off a nice vibe in all types of spaces.

10) Large spaces: Clients always asks for a large living room, dining area and bar in the homes to entertain the guest and host house parties.

Is this the year of maximalism or minimalism?

The interior design of a home should reflect the taste of the person living in it. Some like to keep it simple and prefer a modern contemporary style.

There are some who chose bespoke classic designs. There are a variety of themes for living rooms which are the ultimate trends in luxury homes.

Rich themes according to colour palettes, designs of the exteriors, preferences all are talked and executed according to one’s specific style.

I see a bit of both, however, maximalism is more in trend now compared to minimal patterns. But as the cold and contemporary look is on its way out I believe classic interiors are back in the trend.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 11:20 IST