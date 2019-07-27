Rakulpreet Singh turns a modern bride for Reynu Tandon at ICW 2019

It was a glitzy affair for designer Reynu Tandon, who turned her ramp into the African savannah as she presented her collection at FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in association with Hindustan Times.

Titled The Savannah Saga, the designer unveiled a range of bridal outfits that included lehengas, saris and anarkalis. The outfits were a perfect blend of pragmatism, graciousness and the right dash of sensuality.

“When we say savannah, we think of either in Africa or Australia but when I started thinking about it was very different. While travelling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, I saw miles and miles of beautiful rustic lands. That’s when I thought of beautiful blue skies and lovely sunsets. I thought why can’t we have a destination collection on this. Six to seven months ago, I started thinking along these lines,” Reynu said at a post-show conference.

The silhouettes were adorned with traditional embroidery and the designer used satin and chanderi fabric to give the whole range a classic feel.

Rakulpreet Singh, who looked gorgeous in an old rose lehenga, said the outfit is perfect for a modern-day bride.

“I think it’s beautiful. I love this colour, it is one of my most favourite. This dress speaks a lot about the modern bride. When I first saw the outfit, that’s what I felt. It is very contemporary, new, young and still Indian at heart,” the actor added.

The silhouettes, which had the colour palette of powder blue, lilac, old rose and mint green, featured heavy mirror work. The designer said this was a departure for her from the previous collections.

“I have done a lot of mirror work this time. I started the show with mirror shadow look, which was all mirror work. They gave a very contemporary feeling. These are very modern outfits,” Reynu said.

The backdrop was given an ideal savannah setting with models walking down the ramp to African themed-music and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic song Tere Bin Nahi Lagda Dil Mera Dholna.

ICW 2019 runs through Sunday, July 28.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 13:44 IST