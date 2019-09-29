Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in Giambattista Valli dress. See pics

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:02 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is easily one of the most beautiful women, not only in India, but also the world. The actor and philanthropist has always been a trailblazer, she was one of the first Bollywood actors to be invited to the prestigious Cannes film festival and took India to the international level.

B0721Y2411

The actor has also been the brand ambassador for the international makeup brand, L’Oreal for the past 18 years. And at the Spring Summer showcase of Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya strutted down the runway for the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show alongside actor Eva Longoria, Cheryl, British singer Cheryl, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

Aishwarya Rai during the fashion week, in Paris, Saturday. ( Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP )

The L’Oreal show celebrated female empowerment, emerging fashion designers and beauty, and took place the The Monnaie de Paris, also known as the Paris Mint.

Aishwarya wore a stunning colourful, printed smock dress by couturier Giambattista Valli. The prairie style, high neck dress had a trail and gave vintage vibes, that we are totally digging.

B073SB1PJ8

Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss during the fashion week, in Paris. ( Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP )

B01GLHAAU0

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor looked stunning with her hair up in a bun, sparkling purple and lavender eyeshadow on her lids and subtle coral shade on her lips completed her look. Feathery heels completed her look.

While this was Aishwarya’s debut at Paris Fashion Week, it is the third time that L’Oreal has put on the show.

Before the show, Aishwarya posted a video on Instagram where she is expressing excitement over reuniting with her old friend, Desperate Housewives fame, Eva Longoria. In the video Eva said, “I have met my friend. We have united here in Paris.”

Then looking at Aishwarya, she said, “Why do you get more beautiful? I don’t want to be next to you anymore.” To which Aishwarya playfully replied, “Look who’s talking.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 13:51 IST