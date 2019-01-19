Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey in contrasting looks is a treat for the eyes

The first look of the newly announced film took us back 20 years when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. It definitely felt like a memory refresher as soon this post by Bhumi Pednekar popped up on our Instagram account. The fashion was a lot different back then, but Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was in many ways a pioneer for high-fashion in Bollywood, something that impacted our otherwise busy-at-school minds in 1998.

Bhumi is dressed in full-length dungarees that she has teamed a denim crop and off-shoulder top with. This by and large tonal dressing gets a bit of pop through her shocking pink heels with embellished straps and ombre middle-parted hair.

The dungarees that are making a comeback along with other interesting clothing trends of the late eighties and the nineties can be traced back to the British colonial presence in India. Dungarees originate from the word Dungri, a Hindi name for a type of thick, durable cotton cloth exported from India to England in the 18th century, which was used to make sails and tents.

Ananya Pandey, soon to make her debut in Bollywood, with a Dharma productions film looks pretty and chic in a silvery white full-sleeve crop-shirt with an interesting drawstring. She teams this with mauve pants and has left her hair open and free.

Why do we feel these looks tell a story about the characters they’ll be playing?

The film, a probable remake of the 1978 Sanjeev Kumar starrer, will see an interesting twist to the quintessential Bollywood love triangle. Where Bhumi Pednekar looks more prim and proper, despite the casual dressing, Ananya keeps it simpler and keeps the young-girl vibe going. Bhumi makes a statement through her shoes and done up hair, that’s been blow-dried with enough product to give her hair the settled look.

On Ananya, however, there’s more comfort and ease which hints at a more friend-evolving-into-significant-other vibe.

Interestingly, a difference between the looks of two women in a love triangle was seen in another Dharma Productions’ film, not so long ago.

What did you make of both Bhumi and Ananya’s look? Do let us know.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 16:52 IST