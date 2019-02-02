Alia Bhatt promotes Gully Boy in a silk, polka-dotted jumpsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Full details inside

Alia Bhatt has been busy managing her professional and personal life and the way she does it all is truly amazing. From making films, to promoting them and then continuing to rock it off screen, Alia Bhatt’s choices are on point each time, especially her pretty fashion choices. Her most recent look is a Johanna Ortiz When Mirrors Are Windows Jumpsuit in silk which features an asymmetric balloon sleeve, tie at the waist, and a skinny silhouette. The jumpsuit’s cinched waistline and the ruched hemline give the silhouette its structure and we love how it fits like a glove on Alia’s perfect petite frame.

The one-shoulder adds to this Johanna Ortiz jumpsuit’s chic-comfy look while the shimmery waist-tie make it a smart casual wear for an evening do. The Colombian designer had introduced polka-dots last summer for her Alma Gitana SS18 collection.

Alia donned this look with high heels and simple makeup and kept her hair pulled back in a half-ponytail. Along with promoting her upcoming film, Alia also introduced her fans and followers to her new vanity van, which she termed her ‘new moving home’, which has been designed by Gauri Khan. Take a look at these pictures from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account for a glimpse of her new vanity van. Interestingly, we spotted Alia Bhatt in polka dots a few days ago too, which she was carrying off with much aplomb.

Also take a closer look at this jumpsuit that’s available online for $1,480 (approximately INR 105800).

When Mirrors Are Windows Jumpsuit by Johanna Ortiz (modaoperandi.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 17:07 IST