Alia Bhatt shows how to wear polka dots without looking too sweet. See latest pics

Alia Bhatt always gives us major #fashiongoals. On Tuesday, she stepped out with her Gully Boy co-star, actor Ranveer Singh, wearing the polka dots trend with aplomb. Alia chose a classic black and white pattern to elevate her casual look instantly. Alia Bhatt wore a pair of black skinny jeans with a large polka dots patterned sweater by designer label, Madison on Peddar. The surprisingly versatile print looks cool on the feminine sweater, making it go from a rather simple piece to a statement one that needs very little accessorising to look stunning.

Alia Bhatt’s latest look is a masterclass in putting together the perfect polka dots ensemble, proving the pattern isn’t just for the catwalk, but for real life, too. If polka dots feel A) too feminine, B) too juvenile for your style, pairing the print with black ripped jeans, à la Alia Bhatt, will add an edge to the look. A polka dots top is a fun alternative for adding elegance and personality to any outfit and it works with any and every pants silhouette. But as Alia Bhatt just proved, the only thing better than polka dots is polka dots and denim.

Like Alia Bhatt, add your favourite hoop earrings for a cooler, more casual vibe. As we eagerly await the approach of summer, a polka dots sweater, like Alia’s, is the perfect transitional piece to bridge the gap between your winter and warmer weather wardrobe. Do like Alia Bhatt and add statement accessories, such as, a pair of black ankle boots, for a flash of fun.

Polka dots have been around forever. But lately, some of the most chic celebs have been spotted in the playful print. While actor Sonam Kapoor made a case for polka dots with her Mother Of Pearl midi dress at Cannes Film festival 2018, reality TV judge, Malaika Arora, showed how polka dots can turn a look from humdrum to high fashion in a snap. Actor Kareena Kapoor was also spotted wearing a perfect-for-summer polka dots dress by fashion designer Michael Kors. If you love polka dots and are in the mood for some shopping, these celebrity looks are exactly what you need:

Kareena Kapoor’s knee-length dress is just what you’d want to be wearing right now — and all year long, for that matter. If you’re ready to fill your wardrobe with airy dresses, like Kareena’s, we did a little online research and found out you can score the exact dress for $409 (about Rs 29,000).

Malaika Arora looks as retro cool as ever wearing unexpected polka dots separates from TopShop. By styling her cute black-and-white polka dots jacket ($100) and belted shorts ($68) with a sexy black bralette, she proved the on-trend print can easily go from day to night (and look quite sophisticated, too).

Sonam Kapoor arrived at Cannes in a neatly tailored dress from Mother Of Pearl’s spring/summer 2018 collection – a black and white midi dress with ruffle bell cuffs, accented with a matching polka dots neckerchief.

Karisma Kapoor wore a one-shoulder Knya top with a polka dots Sachin & Babi skirt and a pink Valentino bag that matched her lip.

Vaani Kapoor paired her fun polka dots pantsuit from Ashish N Soni with pink snake skin pumps, simple hair and a plum lip.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 15:45 IST